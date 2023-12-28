If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Delaware County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Olentangy Berlin High School at New Albany High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28

6:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: New Albany, OH

New Albany, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy Orange High School at Westerville North High School