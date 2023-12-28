Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dublin Jerome High School at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 11:45 AM ET on December 28

11:45 AM ET on December 28 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville South High School at Harvest Preparatory

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28

4:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy Berlin High School at New Albany High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28

6:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: New Albany, OH

New Albany, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Olentangy Orange High School at Westerville North High School