Lawrence County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Lawrence County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cabell Midland High School at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.