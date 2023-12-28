Medina County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Medina County, Ohio today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Ridgeville at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuyahoga Heights High School at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loveland at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
