Ahead of a game against the Chicago Bulls (14-18), the Indiana Pacers (15-14) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28 at United Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Pacers earned a 123-117 win over the Rockets. Tyrese Haliburton's team-high 33 points paced the Pacers in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bruce Brown PG Questionable Knee 11.7 4.7 3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig: Out (Foot), Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Henri Drell: Questionable (Thumb), Nikola Vucevic: Questionable (Adductor), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Nose)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.