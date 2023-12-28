DeMar DeRozan and Myles Turner are two players to watch when the Chicago Bulls (14-18) and the Indiana Pacers (15-14) go head to head at United Center on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSIN

NBCS-CHI, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Pacers topped the Rockets 123-117. With 33 points, Tyrese Haliburton was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 33 6 10 1 0 7 Myles Turner 18 5 1 0 2 2 Jalen Smith 12 8 1 1 2 1

Pacers vs Bulls Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Turner contributes with 16.8 points per game, plus 7.4 boards and 1.1 assists.

The Pacers receive 13.5 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists.

Bruce Brown's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 30% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers for the season are 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 18.8 3.6 11.2 0.6 0.4 2.5 Myles Turner 16.4 6 0.7 0.5 2.2 1.1 Buddy Hield 12.7 4.3 2.8 0.9 0.9 2.8 Bennedict Mathurin 13.8 3.6 2.2 0.7 0.2 1.3 Isaiah Jackson 10 5.1 0.9 0.7 1.2 0

