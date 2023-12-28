Ross County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Ross County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ross County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unioto at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
