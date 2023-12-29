Allen County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Allen County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Lake Christian at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Kenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Kenton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
