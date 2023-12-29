In the upcoming tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Andrew Peeke to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Peeke has no points on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

