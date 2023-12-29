The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-6) have -200 moneyline odds to win when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-7), who have +165 odds, on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 21 of 35 games this season.

The Maple Leafs are 14-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blue Jackets have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 31.2%, of the 32 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Toronto has compiled a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

Columbus has gone 5-11 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 6-3-1 6.7 4.10 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 4.10 3.30 8 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 6-4 7-2-1 6.6 3.70 4.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 3.70 4.10 5 22.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

