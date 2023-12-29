Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs on December 29, 2023
Player prop bet odds for William Nylander and others are available when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Johnny Gaudreau is a leading scorer for Columbus with 22 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 16 assists in 36 games.
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kirill Marchenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)
Kirill Marchenko's 13 goals and eight assists add up to 21 points this season.
Marchenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 46 points in 32 games (16 goals and 30 assists).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 16
|1
|1
|2
|4
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's top contributors through 31 games, with 28 goals and 14 assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.