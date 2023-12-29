The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) will lean on Donovan Mitchell (eighth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) to help them defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth in league, 30.6) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-5.5) 239.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-5.5) 238 -245 +200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +185 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by six points per game) is a result of scoring 125.2 points per game (second in the NBA) while allowing 119.2 per contest (24th in the league).

The Cavaliers score 112.1 points per game (23rd in NBA) and allow 111.8 (eighth in league) for a +8 scoring differential overall.

The teams average 237.3 points per game combined, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender a combined 231 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee is 14-17-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2200 - Bucks +450 +175 -

