How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) will be looking to continue a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cincinnati vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Cincinnati shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Purple Aces are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 14th.
- The 82.6 points per game the Bearcats record are 12.1 more points than the Purple Aces allow (70.5).
- Cincinnati has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game last year at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged in away games (70.7).
- The Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game last year in home games, which was four fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).
- Cincinnati drained 8.6 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Merrimack
|W 65-49
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Stetson
|W 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|1/9/2024
|Texas
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.