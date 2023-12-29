The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) will be looking to continue a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Cincinnati shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Purple Aces are the 86th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 14th.

The 82.6 points per game the Bearcats record are 12.1 more points than the Purple Aces allow (70.5).

Cincinnati has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game last year at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged in away games (70.7).

The Bearcats ceded 67.1 points per game last year in home games, which was four fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.1).

Cincinnati drained 8.6 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

