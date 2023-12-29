The Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Evansville matchup in this article.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Evansville Moneyline FanDuel Cincinnati (-15.5) 149.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Cincinnati has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, eight out of the Bearcats' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Evansville has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Purple Aces games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Bookmakers rate Cincinnati lower (51st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (46th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bearcats have experienced the fifth-biggest change this season, improving from +25000 at the start to +15000.

Cincinnati has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

