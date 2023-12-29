The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2) are heavily favored (by 17.5 points) to continue a nine-game home win streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 150.5 points.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -17.5 150.5

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have scored more than 150.5 total points.

Cincinnati's games this season have had an average of 149.1 points, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bearcats have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has covered less often than Evansville this year, recording an ATS record of 5-6-0, as opposed to the 8-3-0 mark of Evansville.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 7 63.6% 82.6 165.1 66.5 137 147.2 Evansville 6 54.5% 82.5 165.1 70.5 137 145.7

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The 82.6 points per game the Bearcats average are 12.1 more points than the Purple Aces allow (70.5).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 70.5 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 5-6-0 3-2 7-4-0 Evansville 8-3-0 0-1 5-6-0

Cincinnati vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Evansville 16-3 Home Record 3-10 5-7 Away Record 1-14 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

