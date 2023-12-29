The Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats meet for the Gator Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

On defense, Clemson has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by allowing only 19.9 points per game. The offense ranks 57th (29.2 points per game). In terms of total yards, Kentucky ranks 100th in the FBS (334.7 total yards per game) and 44th on the other side of the ball (352.4 total yards allowed per game).

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Bowl Game Odds

Clemson vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Clemson Kentucky 405.7 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (102nd) 279.1 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (35th) 180.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.9 (96th) 225.4 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (94th) 20 (92nd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (48th) 24 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (65th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 2,580 yards (215 ypg) on 260-of-413 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 194 rushing yards (16.2 ypg) on 110 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Phil Mafah has racked up 894 yards on 168 carries while finding paydirt nine times as a runner.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 156 times for 798 yards (66.5 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 235 yards through the air, scoring two times.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 50 receptions for 517 yards (43.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 510 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 407 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 41 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has compiled 2,440 yards (203.3 yards per game) while completing 55.9% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,066 yards (88.8 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 29 passes for 317 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ramon Jefferson has collected 175 yards (on 24 carries).

Dane Key's 553 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 catches on 65 targets with five touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has put together a 507-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 37 passes on 61 targets.

Barion Brown's 40 grabs (on 82 targets) have netted him 439 yards (36.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

