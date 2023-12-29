For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Sillinger a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Sillinger's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

