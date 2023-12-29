Cuyahoga County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maple Heights at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirtland High School at Independence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Independence, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond Heights at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
