For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Damon Severson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Severson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-1 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:11 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:02 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:57 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

