Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 29?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Damon Severson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Severson stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Severson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Severson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
