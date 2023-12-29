Should you bet on David Jiricek to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Jiricek stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in two games (three shots).

Jiricek has zero points on the power play.

Jiricek averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Jiricek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:35 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:01 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 15:43 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:21 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.