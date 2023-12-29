The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 135-130 win over the Rockets (his previous action) Mitchell posted 37 points, six assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 27.7 28.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 6.4 Assists 6.5 5.5 5.8 PRA -- 38.8 40.8 PR -- 33.3 35 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.1



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Bucks

Mitchell has taken 21.3 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 17.1% and 16.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 17.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 119.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks have allowed 44.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Bucks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.4 assists per contest.

The Bucks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 37 36 4 6 3 0 2 11/25/2022 32 29 3 1 5 0 1 11/16/2022 34 23 2 3 3 0 2

