Hamilton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Hamilton County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roger Bacon at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Dei High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockland at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Bethel, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School - Cincinnati at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
