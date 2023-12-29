On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Ivan Provorov going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

Provorov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:20 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:58 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 22:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 22:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:12 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 4-3 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

