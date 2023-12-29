Friday's game at University Credit Union Pavilion has the Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) squaring off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-67 win, as our model heavily favors Saint Mary's (CA).

The matchup has no set line.

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moraga, California

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 77, Kent State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-10.0)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Saint Mary's (CA) is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kent State's 4-5-0 ATS record. The Gaels have hit the over in five games, while Golden Flashes games have gone over eight times.

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes have a +104 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. They're putting up 83 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and are giving up 73.5 per outing to rank 245th in college basketball.

Kent State ranks 149th in the country at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Kent State makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 35.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.5%.

Kent State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.5 (307th in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (41st in college basketball).

