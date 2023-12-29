How to Watch Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) battle the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points higher than the Gaels have given up to their opponents (38.3%).
- This season, Kent State has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels sit at seventh.
- The Golden Flashes' 83.0 points per game are 23.6 more points than the 59.4 the Gaels give up.
- Kent State has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Kent State scored 15.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than away (68.3).
- The Golden Flashes conceded 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.
- At home, Kent State knocked down 8.5 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (7.2). Kent State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (32.1%).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|W 82-73
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Ball State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
