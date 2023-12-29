The Saint Mary's Gaels (8-6) take on the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Kent State matchup in this article.

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Kent State Moneyline FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-9.5) 133.5 -520 +385 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

Kent State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Kent State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Kent State ranks 88th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 124th, a difference of 36 spots.

The Golden Flashes' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

The implied probability of Kent State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

