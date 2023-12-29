The Saint Mary's Gaels (5-5) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Jalen Sullinger: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Giovanni Santiago: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

VonCameron Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen: 10.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

Aidan Mahaney: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Joshua Jefferson: 9.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Augustas Marciulionis: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alex Ducas: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Kent State AVG Kent State Rank 293rd 69.3 Points Scored 84.3 32nd 8th 60.6 Points Allowed 72.5 220th 42nd 40.6 Rebounds 37.7 141st 17th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 10.8 70th 259th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 146th 177th 13.7 Assists 14.2 138th 86th 10.7 Turnovers 13.5 302nd

