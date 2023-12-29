The Columbus Blue Jackets, Kirill Marchenko included, will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 15:47 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 34 games this season, Marchenko has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchenko has a point in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Marchenko has an assist in seven of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Marchenko hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 34 Games 5 21 Points 2 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.