High school basketball action in Lorain County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lorain County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Open Door Christian Academy at Springfield High School - Holland

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 29

2:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Holland, OH

Holland, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellington High School at Medina Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29

7:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Preble Shawnee High School