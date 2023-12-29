Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-6) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-7, losers of three in a row) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Friday, December 29 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have put up a 3-4-3 record after putting up 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 22 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 41 goals in those games.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Blue Jackets 4, Maple Leafs 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a 2-7-9 record in overtime matchups this season and an 11-18-7 overall record.
- Columbus has earned 12 points (3-5-6) in its 14 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- When Columbus has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned four points (1-7-2 record).
- The Blue Jackets have earned 25 points in their 21 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 7-1-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).
- The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Blue Jackets went 8-14-4 in those contests (20 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|4th
|3.53
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|19th
|23rd
|3.38
|Goals Allowed
|3.64
|31st
|7th
|32.7
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|26th
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|34.2
|30th
|7th
|25.53%
|Power Play %
|14.85%
|25th
|17th
|79.38%
|Penalty Kill %
|82%
|12th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.