Should you bet on Mathieu Olivier to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Olivier has zero points on the power play.

Olivier's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 6-3 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

