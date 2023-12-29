Medina County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Medina County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellington High School at Medina Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
