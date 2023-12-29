Miami County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Miami County, Ohio. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford at Houston Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcanum High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Covington, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
