Montgomery County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xenia at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Dayton Christian at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: New Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.