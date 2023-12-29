Friday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) and Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) squaring off at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The game has no set line.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 78, Northern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-9.9)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Northern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. A total of five out of the Mastodons' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Norse's games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Purdue Fort Wayne has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Northern Kentucky has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other Horizon League Predictions

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +30 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (225th in college basketball) and allow 71 per contest (186th in college basketball).

The 32.5 rebounds per game Northern Kentucky accumulates rank 330th in college basketball, 2.3 fewer than the 34.8 its opponents collect.

Northern Kentucky hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (322nd in college basketball) while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc (238th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 32.4%.

Northern Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (181st in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (57th in college basketball).

