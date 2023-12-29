How to Watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) aim to end a six-game road losing skid at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison
- The Norse score 9.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.5).
- When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.
- Oakland is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies put up 75.5 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 76.4 the Norse allow.
- Oakland has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.
- When Northern Kentucky allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-3.
- The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.
- The Norse's 40.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Grizzlies have conceded.
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG%
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
- Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)
- Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
- Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky State
|W 74-70
|Truist Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|L 77-59
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 83-42
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/1/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|1/5/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Truist Arena
