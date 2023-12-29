The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) aim to end a six-game road losing skid at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Northern Kentucky vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

  • The Norse score 9.1 fewer points per game (62.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.5).
  • When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.
  • Oakland is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies put up 75.5 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 76.4 the Norse allow.
  • Oakland has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 76.4 points.
  • When Northern Kentucky allows fewer than 75.5 points, it is 2-3.
  • The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.
  • The Norse's 40.5 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Grizzlies have conceded.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

  • Carter McCray: 12.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 48.5 FG%
  • Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 39.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (7-for-36)
  • Noelle Hubert: 4.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)
  • Allison Basye: 6.5 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Northern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Kentucky State W 74-70 Truist Arena
12/18/2023 @ Tennessee Tech L 77-59 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/20/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 83-42 Murphy Athletic Center
12/29/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
1/1/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/5/2024 Green Bay - Truist Arena

