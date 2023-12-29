Friday's Horizon League schedule includes the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League) facing the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 14 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Marques Warrick: 19.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Trey Robinson: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Bradley: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Anthony Roberts: 14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Eric Mulder: 6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 13th 86.8 Points Scored 73.8 214th 111th 67.7 Points Allowed 68.7 125th 304th 33.4 Rebounds 33.5 300th 323rd 7 Off. Rebounds 8.5 236th 30th 9.7 3pt Made 5.5 326th 149th 14.1 Assists 15 97th 29th 9.5 Turnovers 11.8 173rd

