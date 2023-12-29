The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers at 8:00 PM on Friday, December 29, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-3.5) Over (49) Ohio State 31, Missouri 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

The Buckeyes are 6-4-1 against the spread this year.

Ohio State is 6-3 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Two Buckeyes games (out of 11) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 49 points, 4.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio State contests.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Tigers' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Missouri is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

Seven of the Tigers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The average point total for Missouri this season is 5.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.8 11 38.3 8.7 27.3 13.3 Missouri 34.1 22.3 32.9 22.1 36.3 21.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.