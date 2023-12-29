The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri Tigers play in the Cotton Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Ohio State has the 32nd-ranked offense this season (32.8 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with only 11.0 points allowed per game. Missouri's defense ranks 39th in the FBS with 22.3 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by piling up 34.1 points per game.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Ohio State vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Ohio State Missouri 425.0 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (42nd) 260.0 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.0 (25th) 142.3 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (54th) 282.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (30th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 11 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (54th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has compiled 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) on 229-of-348 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 854 rushing yards on 137 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also added 19 catches for 229 yards (19.1 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 85 times for 373 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 67 catches for 1,211 yards (100.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 14 times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has caught 41 passes for 576 yards (48.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has been the target of 55 passes and hauled in 35 catches for 452 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has compiled 3,166 yards on 66.7% passing while recording 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 269 yards with eight scores.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 247 carries for 1,489 yards, or 124.1 per game. He's found paydirt 13 times on the ground, as well. Schrader has also chipped in with 22 catches for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has totaled 317 yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns.

Luther Burden III leads his team with 1,190 receiving yards on 82 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put up a 639-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 71 targets.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 429 reciving yards (35.8 ypg) this season.

