Portage County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Portage County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaBrae High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Ravenna, OH
- Conference: Portage Trail Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
