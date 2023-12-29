Putnam County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Putnam County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Arlington High School at Continental High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Continental, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbus Grove at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pandora-Gilboa at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Hamler, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.