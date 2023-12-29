Van Wert County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Van Wert County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbus Grove at Van Wert
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
