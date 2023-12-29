The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders are shooting 52.5% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
  • Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Raiders sit at 240th.
  • The 84.1 points per game the Raiders put up are 18.2 more points than the Phoenix allow (65.9).
  • When Wright State totals more than 65.9 points, it is 6-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wright State scored 85.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Raiders were better in home games last year, allowing 74.3 points per game, compared to 74.8 in away games.
  • Wright State sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Western Kentucky L 91-84 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/19/2023 Miami (OH) W 92-82 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/22/2023 Muskingum W 101-54 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/29/2023 @ Green Bay - Resch Center
12/31/2023 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 Cleveland State - Wright State University Nutter Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.