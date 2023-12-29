How to Watch Wright State vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders are shooting 52.5% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
- Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Raiders sit at 240th.
- The 84.1 points per game the Raiders put up are 18.2 more points than the Phoenix allow (65.9).
- When Wright State totals more than 65.9 points, it is 6-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wright State scored 85.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Raiders were better in home games last year, allowing 74.3 points per game, compared to 74.8 in away games.
- Wright State sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 91-84
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 92-82
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Muskingum
|W 101-54
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.