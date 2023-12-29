The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders are shooting 52.5% from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

Wright State has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Raiders sit at 240th.

The 84.1 points per game the Raiders put up are 18.2 more points than the Phoenix allow (65.9).

When Wright State totals more than 65.9 points, it is 6-6.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State scored 85.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Raiders were better in home games last year, allowing 74.3 points per game, compared to 74.8 in away games.

Wright State sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 35.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged away from home (6.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule