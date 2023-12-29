The Wright State Raiders (7-6) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

  • The Raiders score 13.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Penguins give up to opponents (57.2).
  • Wright State has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.
  • Youngstown State's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Penguins record 12 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Raiders give up (69.2).
  • When Youngstown State totals more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Penguins are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders concede to opponents (43.6%).
  • The Raiders shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Penguins concede.

Wright State Leaders

  • Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)
  • Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
  • Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
  • Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ West Virginia L 77-72 WVU Coliseum
12/21/2023 Wyoming L 71-61 South Point Arena
12/22/2023 Presbyterian W 66-61 South Point Arena
12/29/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
1/5/2024 Milwaukee - Wright State University Nutter Center

