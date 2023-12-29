The Wright State Raiders (7-6) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Scoring Comparison

The Raiders score 13.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Penguins give up to opponents (57.2).

Wright State has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 57.2 points.

Youngstown State's record is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Penguins record 12 fewer points per game (57.2) than the Raiders give up (69.2).

When Youngstown State totals more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.

The Penguins are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders concede to opponents (43.6%).

The Raiders shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Penguins concede.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

19.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 46.2 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.8 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)

Wright State Schedule