The Youngstown State Penguins (4-6) play the Wright State Raiders (6-4) in a clash of Horizon teams at 6:30 PM ET on Friday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Youngstown State vs. Wright State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Youngstown State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Dena Jarrells: 8.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Malia Magestro: 7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.