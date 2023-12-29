How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Wright State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (7-6) travel to face the Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Wright State Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders' 70.5 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 57.2 the Penguins give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 57.2 points, Wright State is 7-4.
- Youngstown State has a 4-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.
- The 57.2 points per game the Penguins record are 12.0 fewer points than the Raiders allow (69.2).
- Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
- The Penguins are making 39.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% lower than the Raiders allow to opponents (43.6%).
- The Raiders make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Penguins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 66.0 FG%
- Dena Jarrells: 10.3 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)
- Paige Shy: 7.8 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
- Malia Magestro: 6.3 PTS, 27.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 69-32
|DeGol Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 55-47
|Reilly Center
|12/21/2023
|Canisius
|L 65-59
|Beeghly Center
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/3/2024
|Oakland
|-
|Beeghly Center
