Aaron Nesmith plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 120-104 win against the Bulls, Nesmith totaled 12 points and two blocks.

Let's break down Nesmith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 12.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.3 3.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 16 17.1 PR -- 15 16 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Nesmith has made 4.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Nesmith's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Pacers rank 16th in possessions per game with 106.3.

The Knicks allow 113.1 points per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13.3 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 24 14 5 1 1 3 1 4/5/2023 26 12 4 0 2 0 1 12/18/2022 31 23 10 0 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.