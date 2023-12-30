Saturday's game features the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) and the Akron Zips (4-5) matching up at Koessler Athletic Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 67-64 win for Canisius according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Zips' last game on Thursday ended in an 88-65 victory against Bellarmine.

Akron vs. Canisius Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Canisius Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Canisius 67, Akron 64

Akron Schedule Analysis

  • The Zips captured their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Pittsburgh Panthers, who rank No. 180 in our computer rankings, 75-72.
  • Akron has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
  • According to the RPI, the Golden Griffins have one loss versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 143rd-most in the country.
  • Akron has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Akron 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 180) on November 25
  • 63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 284) on November 15
  • 88-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 317) on December 21
  • 55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 336) on December 3

Akron Leaders

  • Reagan Bass: 21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Morgan Haney: 10.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)
  • Zakia Rasheed: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
  • Kaia Woods: 5.4 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Akron Performance Insights

  • The Zips score 67 points per game (175th in college basketball) and give up 66.6 (234th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

