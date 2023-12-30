Saturday's game features the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) and the Akron Zips (4-5) matching up at Koessler Athletic Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 67-64 win for Canisius according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Zips' last game on Thursday ended in an 88-65 victory against Bellarmine.

Akron vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Akron vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 67, Akron 64

Akron Schedule Analysis

The Zips captured their signature win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Pittsburgh Panthers, who rank No. 180 in our computer rankings, 75-72.

Akron has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

According to the RPI, the Golden Griffins have one loss versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 143rd-most in the country.

Akron has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Akron 2023-24 Best Wins

75-72 over Pittsburgh (No. 180) on November 25

63-58 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 284) on November 15

88-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 317) on December 21

55-49 at home over Tennessee State (No. 336) on December 3

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Morgan Haney: 10.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

10.3 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 53.3 3PT% (8-for-15) Zakia Rasheed: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Kaia Woods: 5.4 PTS, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips score 67 points per game (175th in college basketball) and give up 66.6 (234th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

