The Akron Zips (8-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

  • The Zips' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Akron is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Bonnies are the rebounding team in the country, the Zips rank 154th.
  • The Zips score an average of 78.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bonnies give up to opponents.
  • Akron is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Akron scored 79.9 points per game last season, 10.1 more than it averaged away (69.8).
  • At home, the Zips conceded 64.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Akron knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.8%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Akron Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Northern Kentucky W 77-76 Truist Arena
12/17/2023 Miami-Hamilton W 88-45 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/21/2023 Gardner-Webb W 94-90 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
1/5/2024 Bowling Green - James A. Rhodes Arena

