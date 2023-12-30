The Akron Zips (8-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bonnies have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Akron is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Bonnies are the rebounding team in the country, the Zips rank 154th.

The Zips score an average of 78.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bonnies give up to opponents.

Akron is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Akron scored 79.9 points per game last season, 10.1 more than it averaged away (69.8).

At home, the Zips conceded 64.1 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).

Beyond the arc, Akron knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.8%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Akron Upcoming Schedule