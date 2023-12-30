Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Akron Zips (6-3) will play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 18.1 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 16.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Yann Farell: 7.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daryl Banks III: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Akron vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|173rd
|75.4
|Points Scored
|76.2
|158th
|79th
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|44th
|226th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|33.8
|289th
|241st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|134th
|41st
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|89th
|99th
|15.0
|Assists
|14.6
|120th
|279th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|10.1
|52nd
